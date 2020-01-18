Introduced bill in TN General Assembly looks at possible tax free food holiday

TENNESSEE (WJHL) — The General Assembly is in full swing in Tennessee.

A bill introduced bill Rep. Patsy Hazlewood (R – Signal Mountain) is looking to institute a “Tax Free Food Holiday” this year from June to July.

According to a part of the bill, “food and food ingredients taxed at the rate of four percent (4%) of the sales price under § 67-6-228(a) are exempt from the state portion of the sales tax if sold between 12:01 a.m. on June 1, 2020, and 11:59 p.m. on July 31, 2020.“

You can read the bill in its entirety HERE. No further action has been taken on the bill according to the General Assembly website.

Another bill is moving forward, according to the General Assembly’s website, “authorizing department of revenue to issue, upon request, special license plates bearing a distinctive combination of letters and numbers identifying vehicles operated by persons with intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities, or medical conditions that may impact their encounters with first responders.”

HB1584 was introduced near the end of 2019 by Rep. Brandon Ogles (R – Franklin) and, according to the legislation, would help with communication with a person having a disability interacting with a first responder during a traffic stop or welfare check.

It would be optional to have the license plate.

The bill has been assigned to the Safety & Funding Subcommittee for further deliberation.

If approved, it would go into effect next year.

