Interactive Map: 2020 Nashville Tornado Outbreak damage

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Ballad Health officials said plans are in place if novel coronavirus comes to the Tri-Cities, they said at a Wednesday press conference.

Ballad Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine and director of infection prevention Jamie Swift said community members shouldn't panic, but should prepare for the virus. Known as COVID-19, the novel coronavirus is in a large family of viruses that cause illnesses including the common cold.