Inmate captured after escaping from UT Medical Center in Knoxville

by: WATE 6 staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department says an inmate who escaped from UT Medical Center on Wednesday has been captured.

Inmate Jason Hale escaped from UT Medical Center according to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. Hale escaped from a KCSO corrections transportation officer as he was being escorted into UTMC at approximately 8:52 a.m. 

KCSO and KPD personnel in the area of Cherokee Trail Drive responded to the incident.

The suspect fled to a nearby wooded area. Officers and K-9s from both the KCSO and KPD, as well as UTMC security, were able to establish a perimeter to contain the suspect. 

Hale was taken into custody without incident at 9:20 a.m.

Inmate is seen attempting to escape at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Source: Rhiley Cupp

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

