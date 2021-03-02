‘In the right spot at the right time:’ Nurse recalls pulling neighbor from Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Good Samaritan nurse jumped in to action to save her neighbor.

Katelynn Spicer rushed into a Knoxville house fire to pull the woman inside to safety.

“I believe timing happens for a reason and I just happened to be in the right spot at the right time,” Spicer said.

That right spot was on Lonas Drive. Spicer was leaving her apartment complex when she saw her neighbor’s home on fire.

“Ran to the door, opened the screen door. Smoke just came out. That’s when I saw her laying there. And just instincts came in and I pulled her out and then I screamed and yelled, ‘is anyone else in here?’ I didn’t hear anything,” she said.

Spicer said fire crews told her she saved the life of the woman inside, but she is also applauding three bystanders who helped out.

“Shortly after I pulled her out, it pretty much engulfed the whole house. That’s when the other people showed up, and I was like, ‘hey we need to move her further.’ Because things in the house were popping and crackling,” said Spicer.

One day later now, Spicer is grateful she was there at that moment, doing what she says was supposed to be done.

“If I was in that same situation or my family was, I would pray and hope that someone would stop and do the same thing,” she said.

Making a difference – it’s a reminder of why she chose the career she did.

“It’s heartwarming and it’s impacting and this is why I wanted to be a nurse,” Spicer said.

The Knoxville Fire Department said the victim was sent to Vanderbilt’s Burn Center. What caused the fire is under investigation.