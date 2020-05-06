In reversal, Lee pauses school voucher program

Tennessee

by: KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee listens as President Donald Trump speaks about protecting seniors, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee’s office says the state has hit pause on a new school voucher program, reversing course just a day after the Republican encouraged parents to apply despite a recent court declaring the program unconstitutional and unenforceable.

Instead, Tennessee’s attorney general’s office on Wednesday sought permission to continue implementing a new school voucher program just days after a judge deemed the law unconstitutional and unenforceable.

Lee raised eyebrows Tuesday when he told reporters that the state would continue to encourage parents to apply for the vouchers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss