‘I thought this was the end’: Man speaks out after nearly dying in dump truck accident

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The driver of a dump truck that caught fire Tuesday afternoon has been discharged from the hospital; sharing his experience and expressing deep gratitude to have survived.

Randy Phillips nearly died when his dump truck overturned and caught fire while he was driving West Hwy 11E in front of the Strawberry Plains post office.

“I’ve got a daughter and two stepsons and my wife. I was thinking about that. You know, how are they gonna survive?” Phillips said.

Randy was saved by two complete strangers who heard the explosion.

Without even thinking, they immediately came to his rescue. Now that Randy is home from the hospital, he is expressing his gratitude to his heroes.

“God bless you, this was the most horrifying experience of my life, and if it weren’t for you two, I wouldn’t be here.” said Phillips.

His wife Sabrina reflects on almost losing her husband that day.

“I have the utmost gratefulness because I thought that day that my husband was gone. You really take a step back from life and look at it from a different perspective when you realize that it can be over in the blink of a second. It really could.” she said.

