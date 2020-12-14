I-40 E in Knoxville closed after tractor-trailer crash spills 24 tons of powdered sugar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eastbound I-40 at Chilhowee Drive in Knoxville is closed after a multi-vehicle crash involving several tractor-trailers.

All eastbound lanes of I-40 at Chilhowee Drive are closed. Traffic is being diverted to I-640 W. Westbound I-40 is also affected with the left lane blocked by emergency vehicles.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said approximately 48,000 pounds of powdered sugar was spilled in the crash.

Knoxville Police said there is no current estimated time for the roadway to reopen. The multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 393 was reported at 4:16 a.m., according to the TDOT traffic map.

All wrecked commercial vehicles have been towed away. Work continues on the spilled load and destroyed trailers. Cargo was approximately 48,000 pounds of powdered sugar. pic.twitter.com/RkHexZ1QBb — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 14, 2020

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.