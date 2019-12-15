I-40 closed in downtown Knoxville due to overturned truck carrying hazardous materials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Interstate 40 is closed in both directions in downtown Knoxville due to an overturned tanker truck carrying hazardous materials.
This will be an extended closure, Mark Nagi, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation said.
Over the next couple of hours, crews will attempt to upright and offload the tanker truck, which was transporting potentially hazardous materials, Nagi said in a tweet.
Interstate 40 West is closed at Interstate 275 and Interstate 40 East is closed at Interstate 640 on the west side of the accident, Nagi said.
When cleared, westbound traffic will reopen while eastbound traffic will remain closed.
This is a developing story that we will be updating.
