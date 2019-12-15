I-40 closed in downtown Knoxville due to overturned truck carrying hazardous materials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Interstate 40 is closed in both directions in downtown Knoxville due to an overturned tanker truck carrying hazardous materials.

This will be an extended closure, Mark Nagi, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation said.

Video: Crews are currently offloading hazardous material from crashed tanker. When complete, the tanker will be uprighted. I-40 remains closed in both directions in downtown Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/TLVAZpPwbw — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 15, 2019

Over the next couple of hours, crews will attempt to upright and offload the tanker truck, which was transporting potentially hazardous materials, Nagi said in a tweet.

Tennessee Smartway camera image of overturned turned tanker on Interstate 40 near downtown Knoxville on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (Tennessee Smartway image)

Interstate 40 West is closed at Interstate 275 and Interstate 40 East is closed at Interstate 640 on the west side of the accident, Nagi said.

When cleared, westbound traffic will reopen while eastbound traffic will remain closed.

This is a developing story that we will be updating.

Overturned tanker truck on Interstate–40 in downtown Knoxville on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (TDOT photo)

Location of the Sunday morning, Dec. 15, 2019, overturned tanker accident that has closed Interstate 40 in both directions. (Tennessee Smartway map)

LATEST STORIES: