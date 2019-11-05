‘Humanized’ deer attacks woman checking the mail in Maryville, Tenn.

Maryville, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a woman checking the mail outside of an East Tennessee business was seriously injured after a deer attacked her.

TWRA officials said a humanized white-tailed buck deer was outside of a business on North Springview Drive in Maryville as a woman was checking the mail when the deer, “came up behind her and slammed into her back knocking her to the ground. “

The news release said, “The deer then circled around her and began goring her with its antlers. The woman shielded herself from further injury and latched on to the deer’s antlers. The deer then drug her around and continued the attack.”

Three people nearby were able to help the woman and eventually separate her from the deer.

That woman, who has not been identified, was taken to the Blount County Memorial Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Authorities investigating the incident found the deer at a residence near where the attack happened and said the deer “was wearing an orange collar around its neck and officers observed it acting unnaturally humanized.”

That deer was removed from the home and euthanized.

TWRA officials said there is still an ongoing criminal investigation and preliminary information suggests the deer was raised by humans from a very young age. “This is an unfortunate example of the consequences that come from habituating and humanizing wild animals,” the release stated. “In the case of humanized white-tailed buck deer, TWRA sees several situations where they become aggressive towards humans, oftentimes women when rutting activity begins.”

No further information was immediately available.