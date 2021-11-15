Humane association caring for Tennessee kitten with paws nearly cut off

Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association is caring for a kitten after someone nearly cut off all his paws.

The kitten was brought in by a good Samaritan who found him in a drain on Friday.

According to Nashville Humane, someone cruelly and intentionally attempted to cut off his paws.

The kitten was stabilized, but the shelter doesn’t know what the future holds for him.

They are doing everything they can to give him the treatment he needs.

