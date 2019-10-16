Human trafficking bill written in response to Cyntoia Brown case being studied in TN capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/WTVF) – A bill is being considered in the Tennessee capitol that would allow victims of human trafficking to claim self-defense if they committed a violent crime while being trafficked.

The bill was written in direct response to the story of Cyntoia Brown, the woman who was recently granted clemency after she was sentenced to a life sentence for killing a man during a time that she claimed to be a victim of human trafficking.

CBS-affiliate WTVF reports the bill was sent to summer session for study last year after lawmakers said they were worried that it had to potential to be abused.

The creator of the bill, London Lamar, says she plans to change the wording to allow the person the opportunity to prove self-defense, instead of it being granted to them automatically.