‘How poorly Tennessee students read’ leads to legislative special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The future of nearly a million Tennessee students is at stake next month for state lawmakers.

COVID-19, reading problems, and learning loss are among the reasons for a special session formally called today by Gov. Bill Lee.

Some stark words were heard from the governor about the state of K-12 education.

“COVID-19 has actually exposed how poorly Tennessee students read…particularly our youngest students,” said the governor.

In an audio update on his call for a special session, Lee put the responsibility squarely on himself, state leaders, and lawmakers for improving things like literacy rates for K-12 students.

“These are consequences, severe lifelong consequences for our kids if we don’t take swift corrective measures,” added Lee.

The corrective actions proposed are in broad strokes for now, with details coming within days says the governor.

“We will be looking at different options on how we can help our kids,” said Senate Republican Majority Leader Jack Johnson.

Along with House Speaker Cameron Sexton, Sen. Johnson will be spearheading the governor’s special session plan.

COVID-19 keeping kids at home and trying to learn virtually is just one issue.

“We want to work with some of those districts, that we feel are not working as hard as they should to get those kids back in school,” the majority leader said last week to WKRN-TV.

Reading help, increased teacher pay, and funding to help cash-strapped local districts are among the goals of a special session that targets changes for this year.

“So we can implement them in this year even as early as summer and certainly in this school year,” said the governor during his call with reporters.

The special session could last at least a week, but maybe more with the future of Tennessee’s school kids at stake.

Lawmakers begin their regular session on Jan. 12th, but then adjourn for a week before tackling the special session.