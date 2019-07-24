House Republicans set to vote on nominee to replace embattled House Speaker Casada

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Republican caucus members will meet Wednesday morning to choose a nominee for the next speaker of the Tennessee House.

That meeting is set for 9 a.m. in the state capital.

Embattled lawmaker Glenn Casada currently holds the seat but announced he will officially resign August 2.

Casada first faced controversy when messages between he and his former chief of staff Cade Cothren were released. They revealed what have been called sexist and racist messages between the two and other staff members.

Since then, the speaker has faced additional controversy. He has been accused of buying votes for Governor Bill Lee’s school voucher bill.

Among the house members who want to take over for Casada include local representative Matthew Hill of Jonesborough, who currently serves as deputy speaker.

With a Republican lead Tennessee government, it is likely whoever is chosen as nominee will become speaker.

“I think that personal connection is going to be the key. This is like a class president choice. The people that are picking are going to be picking people they like, they trust and most important who is in their best interest,” says conservative political commentator Steve Gill.

The Tennessee House convenes in a special session on August 23rd where they will vote on the fate of the chosen nominee.