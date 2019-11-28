Horse trailer breaks loose from truck, backs up I-40 traffic downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A few minor cuts and a scare were the only injuries to a pair of horses after the trailer they were in broke loose from the truck that was towing them.

The Knoxville Police Department was responded to the accident on Interstate 40 near Mile Marker 388 at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. I-40 East was reduced to one lane for about an hour.

Traffic backed up to nearly James White Parkway while KPD and the Tennessee Department of Transportation attended the scene.

The trailer carrying Primetime and Ace skidded to the side of the road and crashed into a guardrail. The horses were taken for medical attention by Animal Control officers from the KPD and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.