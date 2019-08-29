Hopefuls camp out overnight for American Idol auditions in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Excitement for American Idol audition in Knoxville has been building since the early hours of Thursday as hopefuls lined up for the chance to get noticed by America’s biggest singing competition.

The search for the next superstar is on as the American Idol Bus Tour hits East Tennessee Thursday at the Knoxville Convention Center.

The ABC show is hosting auditions across the country. Other audition locations in the Southeast region include Columbia, South Carolina, Macon Georgia, Mobile, Alabama and Nashville.

Fans began lining up for auditions just after midnight Thursday, including 18-year-old Kalley South from Blountville. She arrived at 6 p.m. Wednesday to make sure she would have a spot before returning at 3 a.m. Thursday to get in line.

“I’ve always dreamed of this since I was really little,” South said. “I had this stool and I’d get up and sing and act like my stuffed animals or parents were my audience.”

You can pre-register online or in person. If you choose to register on the day of your audition, you should arrive as early as possible. If you wait until late in the day you will be one of the last people and the American Idol producers may run out of space or time to accommodate you.

You must be between 15 and 28 years old. Bring a photo of yourself and a valid ID.

Can’t make it? You can still audition online.