'Honored and humbled': Dolly Parton asks Tennessee lawmakers to remove bill to place statue of her at Capitol

Tennessee

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 05: Dolly Parton attends We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dolly Parton has asked Tennessee lawmakers to no longer consider placing a statue of her on the state Capitol grounds.

Dolly released the following statement Thursday:

I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds. I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration.

Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time. I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone, if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean.

In the meantime, I’ll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud.

Dolly Parton

A Tennessee House of Representatives committee had unanimously passed the bill to erect a statue of her on Tuesday, February 9.

The legislation to place the statue on Capitol grounds was proposed by Representative John Mark Windle, a Democrat representing Fentress, Morgan and Overton counties.

