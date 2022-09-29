NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hillsdale-backed “American Classical Education” is withdrawing its applications for charter schools in Tennessee.

The abrupt move comes ahead of a state commission’s appeals vote on the controversial issue.

At the beginning of the year, Gov. Bill Lee said he wanted to bring 50 Hillsdale charter schools to Tennessee.

This summer, Hillsdale President Larry Arnn made comments about teachers, saying they are “trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”

Gov. Lee then distanced himself from the organization, and three local school boards rejected an application for Hillsdale-backed charter schools in their counties.

News 2 spoke with Gov. Lee Thursday, shortly after the decision from American Classical Education. We asked if he would support future opportunities with American Classical Education, given its affiliation with Hillsdale and President Arnn.

“What I really do support is choices for parents for their children’s education. We have a number of charter organizations in this state — 22 I believe,” Lee said. “High-quality charter schools are an integral part of our state’s public education system — 41,000 children are educated. It’s important to know that 90% are minority students. Those families, those parents need to have options.”

An appeals process has been ongoing, but now it is no more.

American Classical Education released a statement Thursday afternoon about the situation: