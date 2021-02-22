LIVE NOW /
Highway section honors slain Tennessee corrections official

Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A section of Interstate 440 has been dedicated in the memory of a slain Tennessee corrections official.

A car parade and dedication were held Sunday for the Debra K. Johnson Memorial Parkway in Nashville.

Johnson was a Tennessee Department of Correction administrator whose body was found in her home on the grounds of a state prison in Henning in August 2019.

Johnson had been a state employee for 38 years and oversaw wardens at several area prisons.

Inmate Curtis Ray Watson was charged with killing Johnson before escaping prison on a tractor.

His trial, originally set for last October, has been rescheduled for next September.

