Yelp defines dive bars as “well-worn bars that offer an inexpensive, simple selection of drinks.” (Getty Images)

If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.

The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.

Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.

With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.

If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beer in Tennessee using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.

BeerAdvocate

#29. Imperial Peanut Butter & Jelly Milk Stout

– Rating: 4.02 (11 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: TailGate Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#28. New Heights IPA

– Rating: 3.97 (54 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 6.90%

– Brewery: New Heights Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#27. Starless

– Rating: 3.97 (66 ratings)

– Type: Schwarzbier

– ABV: 5.30%

– Brewery: Wiseacre Brewing

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#26. Coffee & Cream

– Rating: 4.02 (14 ratings)

– Type: Cream Ale

– ABV: 5.40%

– Brewery: New Heights Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#25. Gotta Get Up To Get Down

– Rating: 3.98 (446 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 5.00%

– Brewery: Wiseacre Brewing

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#24. Hop Perfect IPA

– Rating: 4.0 (184 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 6.00%

– Brewery: Yazoo Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#23. Imperial Peanut Butter Milk Stout

– Rating: 4.04 (24 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 9.50%

– Brewery: TailGate Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#22. The Promenade

– Rating: 4.04 (30 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 6.70%

– Brewery: Hutton & Smith Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#21. Paper Crowns

– Rating: 4.12 (10 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 6.80%

– Brewery: Xül Beer Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#20. Fenceline

– Rating: 4.03 (67 ratings)

– Type: Saison

– ABV: 5.50%

– Brewery: Blackberry Farm Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#19. Harvest Ale

– Rating: 4.16 (10 ratings)

– Type: Saison

– ABV: 6.30%

– Brewery: Blackberry Farm Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#18. TENN No. 12 – Imperial Porter

– Rating: 4.17 (11 ratings)

– Type: Imperial Porter

– ABV: 9.00%

– Brewery: Tennessee Brew Works

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#17. Abbey Quad

– Rating: 4.12 (31 ratings)

– Type: Quadrupel (Quad)

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: Blackberry Farm Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#16. Classic Saison

– Rating: 4.07 (362 ratings)

– Type: Saison

– ABV: 6.30%

– Brewery: Blackberry Farm Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#15. Navel Gazer

– Rating: 4.12 (48 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 9.25%

– Brewery: New Heights Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#14. Sue

– Rating: 4.12 (896 ratings)

– Type: Smoked Beer

– ABV: 9.00%

– Brewery: Yazoo Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#13. Strawberry Upside Down Cake

– Rating: 4.21 (29 ratings)

– Type: Milkshake IPA

– ABV: 7.50%

– Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#12. Hoppy Timbs

– Rating: 4.18 (46 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 7.90%

– Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#11. Boil the Ocean

– Rating: 4.21 (31 ratings)

– Type: Fruited Kettle Sour

– ABV: 5.80%

– Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#10. Black Belle – Coconut

– Rating: 4.31 (14 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.20%

– Brewery: Blackstone Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#9. [Insert Juicy Pun]

– Rating: 4.24 (44 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#8. Always Something

– Rating: 4.28 (43 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.30%

– Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co.

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#7. DDH Tunnel Vision

– Rating: 4.26 (74 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 6.80%

– Brewery: Bearded Iris Brewing

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#6. Double Homestyle

– Rating: 4.24 (207 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.20%

– Brewery: Bearded Iris Brewing

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#5. Chasing Rainbows

– Rating: 4.31 (40 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 5.80%

– Brewery: Bearded Iris Brewing

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#4. Embrace The Funk – Deux Rouges

– Rating: 4.27 (114 ratings)

– Type: Flanders Red Ale

– ABV: 6.20%

– Brewery: Yazoo Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#3. Chief Of Chiefs – Double Dry-Hopped

– Rating: 4.28 (146 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 7.50%

– Brewery: Bearded Iris Brewing

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#2. Attention Please!

– Rating: 4.33 (241 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.20%

– Brewery: Bearded Iris Brewing

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#1. Astronaut Status

– Rating: 4.37 (213 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.20%

– Brewery: Wiseacre Brewing

– Read more on BeerAdvocate