If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.
The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.
Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.
With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.
If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beer in Tennessee using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.
#29. Imperial Peanut Butter & Jelly Milk Stout
– Rating: 4.02 (11 ratings)
– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: TailGate Brewery
#28. New Heights IPA
– Rating: 3.97 (54 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 6.90%
– Brewery: New Heights Brewery
#27. Starless
– Rating: 3.97 (66 ratings)
– Type: Schwarzbier
– ABV: 5.30%
– Brewery: Wiseacre Brewing
#26. Coffee & Cream
– Rating: 4.02 (14 ratings)
– Type: Cream Ale
– ABV: 5.40%
– Brewery: New Heights Brewery
#25. Gotta Get Up To Get Down
– Rating: 3.98 (446 ratings)
– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
– ABV: 5.00%
– Brewery: Wiseacre Brewing
#24. Hop Perfect IPA
– Rating: 4.0 (184 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 6.00%
– Brewery: Yazoo Brewing Company
#23. Imperial Peanut Butter Milk Stout
– Rating: 4.04 (24 ratings)
– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
– ABV: 9.50%
– Brewery: TailGate Brewery
#22. The Promenade
– Rating: 4.04 (30 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 6.70%
– Brewery: Hutton & Smith Brewing Company
#21. Paper Crowns
– Rating: 4.12 (10 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 6.80%
– Brewery: Xül Beer Co.
#20. Fenceline
– Rating: 4.03 (67 ratings)
– Type: Saison
– ABV: 5.50%
– Brewery: Blackberry Farm Brewery
#19. Harvest Ale
– Rating: 4.16 (10 ratings)
– Type: Saison
– ABV: 6.30%
– Brewery: Blackberry Farm Brewery
#18. TENN No. 12 – Imperial Porter
– Rating: 4.17 (11 ratings)
– Type: Imperial Porter
– ABV: 9.00%
– Brewery: Tennessee Brew Works
#17. Abbey Quad
– Rating: 4.12 (31 ratings)
– Type: Quadrupel (Quad)
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: Blackberry Farm Brewery
#16. Classic Saison
– Rating: 4.07 (362 ratings)
– Type: Saison
– ABV: 6.30%
– Brewery: Blackberry Farm Brewery
#15. Navel Gazer
– Rating: 4.12 (48 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 9.25%
– Brewery: New Heights Brewery
#14. Sue
– Rating: 4.12 (896 ratings)
– Type: Smoked Beer
– ABV: 9.00%
– Brewery: Yazoo Brewing Company
#13. Strawberry Upside Down Cake
– Rating: 4.21 (29 ratings)
– Type: Milkshake IPA
– ABV: 7.50%
– Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co.
#12. Hoppy Timbs
– Rating: 4.18 (46 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 7.90%
– Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co.
#11. Boil the Ocean
– Rating: 4.21 (31 ratings)
– Type: Fruited Kettle Sour
– ABV: 5.80%
– Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co.
#10. Black Belle – Coconut
– Rating: 4.31 (14 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 13.20%
– Brewery: Blackstone Brewing Company
#9. [Insert Juicy Pun]
– Rating: 4.24 (44 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co.
#8. Always Something
– Rating: 4.28 (43 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 8.30%
– Brewery: Southern Grist Brewing Co.
#7. DDH Tunnel Vision
– Rating: 4.26 (74 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 6.80%
– Brewery: Bearded Iris Brewing
#6. Double Homestyle
– Rating: 4.24 (207 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.20%
– Brewery: Bearded Iris Brewing
#5. Chasing Rainbows
– Rating: 4.31 (40 ratings)
– Type: American IPA
– ABV: 5.80%
– Brewery: Bearded Iris Brewing
#4. Embrace The Funk – Deux Rouges
– Rating: 4.27 (114 ratings)
– Type: Flanders Red Ale
– ABV: 6.20%
– Brewery: Yazoo Brewing Company
#3. Chief Of Chiefs – Double Dry-Hopped
– Rating: 4.28 (146 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 7.50%
– Brewery: Bearded Iris Brewing
#2. Attention Please!
– Rating: 4.33 (241 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.20%
– Brewery: Bearded Iris Brewing
#1. Astronaut Status
– Rating: 4.37 (213 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 12.20%
– Brewery: Wiseacre Brewing
