COCKE COUNTY (WJHL) – High traffic volumes have been reported along Interstate 40 eastbound in Cocke County near the Tennessee/North Carolina border, according to a tweet by Mark Nagi of the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

High traffic volumes reported on I-40 East at MM 448 in Cocke County near the TN/NC state line. pic.twitter.com/MoHBVPdELr — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 5, 2020

The TDOT Smartway Map shows that the traffic is concentrated near mile marker 448 in Cocke County.

I-40 E in Cocke Co High Traffic Volumes at MM 446 at 12:21 PM 1/5 est clear by 9:00 AM 1/6 (ET — TN511 (@TN511) January 5, 2020

TDOT also says the traffic is estimated to be clear around 9 a.m. Monday.