High school students, chaperone missing on Pickwick Lake in Hardin County, Tenn.

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Search crews have recovered the boat belonging to two high school students and a chaperone reported missing on Pickwick Lake in Hardin County, Tenn. over the weekend after a fishing tournament.

A spokesperson with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the boat was found Monday morning on the Tennessee River below the dam near Savannah. The search continued for the missing trio, the spokesperson added.

Officials said the three people missing are two, 15-year-old Obion County students and one of their fathers, a chaperone.

(Courtesy: TWRA)

According to Tim Watkins, the Director of Schools for Obion County, the trio’s boat was having engine trouble before the start of the competition and they did not leave the dock with the rest of the competitors. It was believed they took the boat out of the water and went home, but it was later determined they went ahead and attempted to compete.

School officials were notified late Sunday that the three never returned home and a search was being conducted on Pickwick Lake, Watkins explained.

“I ask everyone to pray that these students and the parent are found safely,” Watkins said in a statement to News 2. “I also ask for prayers for their families and the students and staff of Obion County Schools in the time of uncertainty.”

