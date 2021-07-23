Here’s what Morgan Wallen said on ‘Good Morning America’ about that racial slur video

(WATE) — Country music star and East Tennessee native Morgan Wallen gave his first interview Friday on “Good Morning America” since a video of him using a racial slur was leaked back in February.

Following the video’s release, the singer was suspended and later dropped by his record label and dropped by his talent agency. He was also disqualified from eligibility at several country music award events and his music was also removed from airtime playlists of some radio stations.

Wallen spoke with GMA co-host Michael Strahan in an exclusive interview on GMA Friday morning, reflecting on his use of vulgar language and the fallout after the video was released by TMZ on Feb. 2.

“I was around some of my friends, and we just … we say dumb stuff together,” Wallen said on GMA. “And it was — in our minds, it’s playful … that sounds ignorant, but it — that’s really where it came from … and it’s wrong.”

Wallen’s full interview on GMA can be found here.