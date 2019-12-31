Hendersonville police officer hit, killed during pursuit near Goodlettsville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hendersonville officer was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday evening during a pursuit on I-65 South near Goodlettsville.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. near Vietnam Veterans Boulevard.

Hendersonville police chief Mickey Miller identified the officer killed as Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol, a four-year veteran of the department.

Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Officer Bristol began chasing a suspect vehicle in Hendersonville. The chase led into the Goodlettsville area, troopers said.

When the suspect vehicle struck another vehicle on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard, investigators said the driver of the car, identified as 19-year-old Kevin Jordan, was immediately arrested.

Troopers said a passenger fled the car and ran across the interstate toward the Rivergate area. Officer Bristol reportedly chased after the passenger on foot and was struck by an oncoming car.

The officer was transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center where he passed away.

Officer Bristol had been with the Hendersonville Police Department since September 2015 and was recently promoted to Master Patrol Officer. The 31-year-old, a United States Navy veteran, is survived by his wife and three-year-old daughter.