1 dead in helicopter crash near Gatlinburg

A helicopter crash near Cosby is under investigation as first responders are seen in this photo taken Dec. 29, 2021.

COSBY, Tenn (WATE) — One person is dead after a helicopter crashed near Cosby, according to Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. The helicopter came down near the Sevier-Cocke County line on Apple Tree Lane, just off U.S. Highway 321, about 15 miles northeast of Gatlinburg.

The flight path of a helicopter that crashed in Cosby along the Sevier-Cocke County line. Source: FlightAware.com

Two people are believed to have been on board the flight. Information on a second person has not been released.

Flight data shows the private helicopter took off at 2:13 p.m. from Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport in Sevierville and was in the air for about 8 minutes before dropping off of radar in the mountains.

Tom and Barb Reau told WATE 6 they saw the helicopter fall from the sky near their home.

“We had our window open, I was sitting over in the chair, and we heard the struggling engine” Barb Reau said. “And then all of a sudden he looked at me and said ‘oh my gosh its going down’ “

“I could see the white of the helicopter … and he was going nose first into the trees,” Tom said. “I followed him down until I couldn’t see him anymore. I didn’t hear an explosion or anything.”