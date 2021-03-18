Healthcare professionals needed for mass-vaccination event at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Volunteers with an active healthcare license are needed for Nashville’s largest one-day COVID-19 vaccination event at Nissan Stadium Saturday.

The Metro Public Health Department and Hands On Nashville said volunteers who are certified to vaccinate are needed to help administer the vaccine to 10,000 people at the home of the Tennessee Titans with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Right now we are asking for volunteers with an active healthcare license to help with our mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium this Saturday. If you can help, please sign up at https://t.co/n7DCnll0nO . pic.twitter.com/67ak3brwOJ — NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) March 17, 2021

Two shifts are available from 5 a.m. to noon and from noon to 7 p.m. Paramedics, nurses and other medical professionals are all needed to help.

Volunteers! We've had some cancellations for those who are certified to vaccinate, and we need to fill their place! Are you free to help administer shots on Saturday? Express interest here:

https://t.co/xOpiRLlcFv@NashvilleHealth @NashvilleEOC pic.twitter.com/5ftgea0R7b — Hands On Nashville (@HONashville) March 17, 2021

Registration for the vaccination event have reopened after duplicate entries from the application process. Click here to register.

The drive-thru event will take place from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. in Lots A-D of Nissan Stadium. This will be a drive-thru only event and no walk ups will be accepted.

Health officials encourage multiple individuals with appointments come in a single vehicle with no more people per vehicle than number of car doors. Persons receiving the vaccine are asked to wear clothing that will allow easy and quick access to your upper arms.

Additional large-scale drive-thru vaccine events will be planned in coming weeks in other areas of Nashville, based on the availability of vaccine.

Metro Health officials said additional vaccinations are available at the ongoing COVID vaccine clinic at Music City Center.