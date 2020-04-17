Health Dept: Around 90 COVID-19 cases confirmed from Goodlettsville Tyson plant

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department tells News 2 that around 90 employees from Goodlettsville’s Tyson plant have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to Brian Todd with MPHD, an estimated 60 of those employees reside in Davidson County while the other estimated 30 live in other counties.

MPHD is monitoring and conducting contract tracing among the confirmed cases of residents that live within Davidson County. Other health departments will monitor the plant employees who live in areas outside of Davidson County. Epidemiologists are working with Tyson on steps they are taking to mitigate the threat of the disease.

The plant in Goodlettsville, owned by Tyson Foods, handles beef and pork products and not chicken.