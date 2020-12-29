‘He kept to himself,’ neighbors describe interactions with Nashville Christmas bomber

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – No trespassing and private property signs line the fence around Anthony Warner’s Antioch home.

He’s the man police say detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

Just days before the explosion, Warner told a neighbor that “Nashville and the world is never going to forget me.” That’s according to a report from the Associated Press.

Rick Laude told the AP that he had a chance conversation with Warner at his mailbox Dec. 21.

Laude said he casually asked Warner if he was expecting anything good from Santa for Christmas. Laude said he was speechless when he later learned authorities identified Warner as the bomber.

Other neighbors on Bakertown Road told News 2 they recognized the RV used in that bombing; it had been parked in Warner’s backyard for weeks.

When neighbor Nour Alsultan saw federal agents pull up to Warner’s home on Saturday, he had a hunch that he knew why they were there.

“I’m like ‘somethings going on’ and I looked at the news and they said they had a person of interest and I looked at the picture they had of the RV and I was like ‘that’s not gonna be good.’ Then I talked to my wife and I was like ‘that’s him,'” Alsultan said.

Alsultan recognized that RV, saying his children often played outside, not far from where it was parked.

The last time he saw Warner was about 10 days ago. He was cleaning his driveway, which is something he apparently did quite often.

Our News 2 crew spotted three hoses hanging on the fence and about half a dozen security cameras, along with flood lights, and something that resembled a radio tower on the roof of Warner’s duplex.

“The RV was parked over here like for a long time. About a month ago he moved it to the back and you can see on the fence all these cameras he had facing the RV where he had it set up,” Alsultan said.

Jacqueline Peeples says Warner wasn’t very social. She never saw much commotion at the duplex across the street.

“He kept to himself. I’d see him doing things like coming out and getting the mail, take his trash out, mow his yard,” Peeples said.

But she says this situation makes her want to get to know her neighbors better.

“I need to pay attention more to my neighbors I guess,” Peeples said.

Federal agents searched Warner’s home on Saturday and collected evidence. They have not commented publicly on what they found.