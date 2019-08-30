Haslam plans Trump vote, no tell-all book from Corker–for now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former U.S. Senator Bob Corker and former Governor Bill Haslam have been out of office since January, but their words from a rare public appearance together still make the news.

They appeared side-by-side offering post-political career thoughts about President Trump and their world without being a public office-holder Wednesday at the Nashville entrepreneurial conference called 3686

The former Republican governor said there were no regrets or barely second thoughts about his decision earlier this summer not to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated next year by fellow Republican Lamar Alexander.

“I literally have not had a minute’s worth of regret since then,” said Haslam after the event.

Corker had even less time for what the medium where he used to be seen regularly in his role as Senate Foreign Relations Chair.

“I have not seen one second of cable television since I left the U.S Senate, not one second,” he told reporters.

Corker chuckled at those who think he should write a book that would include his very public feud with President Trump where the two for a time traded Twitter insults.

The senator in 2017 said the White House “has become an adult daycare center” with President Trump saying “little” Bob Corker “could not be elected dogcatcher.”

“The kind of books that people want to read are those where you are telling stories about other people. That has never been my thing,” said Corker who earlier referred to such literature as “storytelling-ish” which drew laughter from the entrepreneurial audience.

Corker added that “someday when he’s coming to the end of something he may attempt to write that book.”

Haslam also had some indirect things to say about President Trump.

As governor three years ago, Haslam publicly said in 2016 he would vote for a Republican other Donald Trump in the presidential election.

That sounded like it will change in 2020.

After saying President Trump would be the GOP nominee, Haslam added he “can’t predict who is going to win, but I can tell you it’s going to be very close.”

Reporters then asked who he would get his vote.

“Going to vote for the Republican” was the answer.

“So it means you are going to vote for Trump?” persisted reporters.

“If he is our nominee, yeah,” added the governor with a grin.

As for the here and now, Corker said he is “immersing himself in his community” and doing “some private equity” work.

Haslam who has traveled worldwide since leaving office both on vacation and for mission work said he is still trying to figure out what he will do with the next segment of his life, but he has never closed the door on running for office again.