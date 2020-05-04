Hard Rock Cafes across Tenn. temporarily layoff 195 employees

A detail view of the Hard Rock Cafe logo is seen prior to Joe Nichols performance as part of Hard Rock’s 14th annual PINKTOBER breast cancer awareness campaign at Hard Rock Cafe on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013 in Houston. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Invision for Hard Rock International/AP Images)

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Almost 200 Hard Rock Cafe employees across the state of Tennessee have been temporarily laid off.

According to WARN Notices from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, 195 Hard Rock employees have been temporarily laid off from three Tennessee locations.

All of the layoffs took effect on April 13, but the notices were posted on May 1.

Hard Rock notified TDLWD on April 23 of the layoffs, according to the WARN Notices.

The following locations laid off employees:

Nashville Hard Rock – 89 employees. Click here for the WARN Notice.

Memphis Hard Rock – 48 employees. Click here for the WARN Notice.

Pigeon Forge Hard Rock – 58 employees. Click here for the WARN Notice.

Anyone affected by the layoffs should call the Dislocated Worker Unit at 615-253-6355.

