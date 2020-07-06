Hamilton County issues face mask mandate

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hamilton County will require people to wear face masks beginning Friday.

The county’s health officer issued an order Monday requiring the use of a facial covering or mask inside public and private buildings and outdoors when proper social distancing cannot be maintained.

There are several exceptions, like for those with medical conditions and when people are in their vehicles or eating. Private residences are also exempt from the mandate. Children under 12 years of age will not be required to wear a mask.

According to the order, violating the mandate can result in a class C misdemeanor.

The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 10.

