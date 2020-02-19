Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office: 8-year-old Morristown girl flown to hospital after accidentally shot by uncle

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL/WATE) – An 8-year-old girl was flown to the hospital after she was accidentally shot in the leg on Sunday in Hamblen County, according to the sheriff’s department.

The accidental shooting happened at a home on Chucky River Road in Morristown.

The victim’s grandfather says that his stepson, the girl’s uncle, accidentally shot the girl in her leg while he was cleaning a Glock 40.

The victim’s uncle says the bullet traveled through a dresser and a wall before striking the 8-year-old as well as the family dog in the next room.

The girl was flown by Life Star to UT Hospital.

The conditions of the girl and dog are not known as of Wednesday morning.