Hamblen County Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found near Panther Creek State Park hiking trail

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday night that human skeletal remains were found this week at Panther Creek State Park.

According to Sheriff Esco Jarnagin, hikers reportedly found the remains near a hiking trail roughly an hour-and-a-half from the main trailhead at the park. Jarnigan confirmed the office checked on the report on Thursday. Since that time, authorities have investigated the scene the past two days due to the terrain.

No identification was found at the scene. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are handling the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call (423) 585-2770. You can also send any information about the case by private message to the sheriff’s Facebook page by clicking HERE.

WATE 6 On Your Side has also reached out to TBI about the case.