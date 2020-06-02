Hamblen Co. authorities searching for aggravated riot, assault suspect

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities in Hamblen County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on aggravated riot and assault charges.

The county sheriff’s office is trying to locate William Cade Black.

Investigators say Black is wanted in connection with an incident that happened Saturday night.

He is considered “armed and dangerous” and authorities say he should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Black’s location is asked to contact the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office at 423-586-3781 or Hamblen County Dispatch at 423-585-2701.