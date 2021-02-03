Hagerty announces committee assignments

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) has been assigned to four committees in the U.S. Senate.

The freshman senator announced Wednesday that he has been assigned to the Committee on Banking, Housing, & Urban Affairs; Committee on Foreign Relations; Committee on Appropriations; and Committee on Rules & Administration.

“These committees will leverage my extensive background and experience in business, diplomacy, finance, trade, and job creation, and best position me to have a significant impact not only for the people of Tennessee but all Americans,” Hagerty said in a news release. “The issues that will come before these committees will be challenging, but ones that the American people expect to be responsibly addressed.”

Hagerty served as U.S. Ambassador to Japan for about two years under President Donald Trump. He also served in various executive positions during his business career and founded his own merchant bank and private equity firm. His business experience led to former Gov. Bill Haslam naming him commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development in 2011.