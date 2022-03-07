PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s almost time to take a trip to Flavortown!

Famous chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri’s “Downtown Flavortown” restaurant opens Tuesday, March 8 at 11 a.m. according to their Facebook page. It will be located on The Mountain Mile in Pigeon Forge.

The 43,000 square-foot entertainment destination centers around a 300-plus seat restaurant, showcasing Fieri fusion cuisine like his award-winning bacon mac ’n’ cheeseburger and Trash Can Nachos served Motley Que BBQ-style in a tin tower stuffed with corn tortilla chips, house-made pork, cheddar cheese, black beans, cilantro, pico de gallo and more.

It will also have a 14-lane duckpin bowling alley, 10,000 square-foot arcade, full-service tropical Tiki bar, and a photo opportunity with a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro similar to the one featured on Fieri’s hit show “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”

“I’m bringing the great people of Pigeon Forge with me to Downtown Flavortown. Scratch-made food, craft cocktails, tiki bar, bowling, gaming…you name it, we’re bringing it!” said Guy.

Caliente Margarita, Tattooed Mojito and Guy’s Famous BBQ Bloody Mary are on the craft cocktail menu.

Another Guy Fieri restaurant, Chicken Guy!, opened in Gatlinburg last year. The fried chicken eatery is the second Chicken Guy! location in Tennessee after it opened in Nashville.