Gun hunting season for deer opens Nov. 23 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gun hunting season for deer in Tennessee will open on Saturday, November 23.

During gun season, hunters may also use muzzleloaders and archery equipment according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA says anyone born after January 1, 1969 must have proof of satisfactory completion of a hunter education class or have an Apprentice Hunting License along with other required licenses while hunting any species in the state.

The season will continue through January 5, 2020.

