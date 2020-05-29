GSMNP: Temporary, single-lane closures to occur along the Spur starting Monday

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – Starting Monday, June 1, Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will be working along the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

According to a release from GSMNP, the work will require temporary, single-lane closures in both north and southbound lanes.

The closures will continue through Thursday, June 11.

GSMNP says the closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday until the work is completed.

The release says the maintenance is routine and will include work like litter patrol, tree removal, string trimming, mowing and culvert cleaning.

Drivers are warned to anticipate delays and are asked to both reduce speeds and use extra caution.