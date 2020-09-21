GSMNP: Sign vandalized at Foothills Parkway entrance, park offering reward for information

WALLAND, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said they are asking for the public’s help after a sign was vandalized at the Foothills Parkway entrance late last week.

According to park officials, “visitors reported seeing a black bear skin with head and a cardboard sign attached to the entrance sign that read ‘from here to the lake black lives don’t matter.’ The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.”

There is a reward for information, according to park officials.

“We take vandalism incidents seriously in the park, and this particular incident is particularly egregious,” Chief Ranger Lisa Hendy said. “It is for this reason we are offering a reward for information.”

A release issued Monday afternoon said investigators are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible.

You can contact park officials with any information related to this vandalism by calling or texting the ISB tip line at 888-653-0009.

You can also submit a tip online at the link HERE.

Park officials said you can also message on Facebook to @InvestigativeServicesNPS or Twitter to @SpecialAgentNPS.