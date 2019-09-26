GSMNP restricts campfires in Backcountry areas

GSMNP (WJHL) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have issued a temporary ban on campfires in park’s backcountry areas.

The ban is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

According to a release, the fire restriction applies only to campers at the park’s 100 backcountry campsites and shelters. However, backpackers are allowed to use camping stoves which utilize compressed gas canisters.

Those staying in the nine developed campgrounds in the park and picnickers using fire grills are not affected.

“The park is experiencing abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions throughout the park,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “With little rain and hot, dry conditions predicted over the next week, it is imperative that we reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires.”

All visitors are asked to help reduce the risk of wildfires by extinguishing frontcountry fires by mising water with embers in fire rings and grills.

Those hiking in the park should also be aware that the drought conditions are affecting the availability of water at springs at the backcountry campsites and shelters. According to the release, some locations are requiring more than five minutes to fill a quart-sized bottle.

Backcountry campsites 5, 16, 26 and Mollies Ridge Shelter all lack water at this time. The list is expected to grow.

Many springs in the higher elevations are also running slower than normal.

Backpackers and day hikers are encouraged to carry extra water while enjoying the park.