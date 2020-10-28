GSMNP: Rangers searching for East Tennessee man reported missing in park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Knox County man has been reported missing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to a release from the park.

GSMNP reports that Fred Braden Jr., 56, of Powell, Tennessee, was day hiking along the Middle Prong Trail on Tuesday in the Tremont area.

The release says Powell was reported missing around 7:09 p.m. on Tuesday.

Containment efforts and ground searches are being conducted by rangers Wednesday morning.

GSMNP says 12 member’s of the park’s Search and Rescue Team are involved in the search.

Anyone who was hiking in the area on Tuesday who may have information is asked to call 865-436-1230.