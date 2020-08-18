GSMNP: North Carolina man dies in Cades Cove bicycle accident

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Great Smoky Mountain National Park said a man from North Carolina died in a bicycle accident over the weekend.

According to a release from park officials, Harold D. Pardue, 60, of Elkin, North Carolina, was involved in a crash Sunday morning in Cades Cove.

The release said in part, “Pardue was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident which occurred on a downhill section of the Cades Cove Loop Road.”

Officials said Pardue suffered severe head trauma and was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and died Monday as a result of his injuries.