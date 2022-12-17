GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are working a recovery effort for a man who disappeared while kayaking above the Sinks Friday afternoon, according to a release from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Around 3:40 p.m., GSMNP dispatch received a call that a 61-year-old man disappeared underwater while kayaking above The Sinks and did not resurface, the park said in a release.

Friday afternoon, Emily Davis, a spokesperson for the park, shared they were aware of an incident at the Sinks, and that rangers and emergency responders were on the scene. The waterfall is located off Little River Gorge Road, about halfway between Townsend Wye and Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Pavilion.

Crews on the scene looking for the man included National Park Rangers, as well as emergency personnel from Townsend Fire Department and Blount Special Operations Response Team. GSMNP said that American Medical Response (AMR) was also assisting the National Park Service

The announcement shared by the park said that crews were on the scene at that time, but the high water level from recent rain was complicating the recovery efforts.

Friday night, the GSMNP shared on Twitter that Little River Road from Metcalf Bottoms to the Townsend Wye was temporarily closed until further notice. As of Saturday at noon, the park says that the road is still closed to accommodate emergency traffic.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.