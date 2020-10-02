GSMNP: Despite life-saving efforts, woman dies following cardiac event at visitor station in Cades Cove

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman died at Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Tuesday, September 29 after experiencing cardiac distress.

According to a release from GSMNP, park rangers responded to the visitor contact station and bookstore area in Cades Cove at 2:31 p.m. after getting reports of a woman in cardiac distress.

GSMNP reports bystanders and park rangers performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator as part of their life-saving measures.

Despite efforts, the woman remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead at 3 p.m.

The woman was identified as Ima M. King, 82, of Knoxville.

The event occurred near Cable Mill, according to GSMNP.