GSMNP: Cades Cove to reopen Saturday after two-month closure for tunnel repairs

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – After two months of tunnel repairs closed the Cades Cove in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, park officials announced the area will reopen on Saturday, February 29.

According to a release from GMSNP, the $950,000 Bote Mountain Tunnel project was completed ahead of schedule by Bryant’s Land and Development Industries Inc. of Burnsville, NC.

The Cades Cove Campground will reopen on March 5 in time for the Spring Break season.

“Cades Cove is one of the most popular destinations in the park and we are pleased that visitors will have the chance to enjoy it this weekend,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “We appreciate the special efforts of the contractor to complete the job safely and ahead of schedule.”

The release says there will be intermittent, single-lane closures until June 15 in order to re-pave the tunnel area, which will cause weekday delays for motorists.

No repaving work will be done on the weekends, federal holidays or the week before and after Easter, according to the release.

The tunnel is 121-feet long and was built in 1948.