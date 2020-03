A view of Cades Cove from Rich Mountain Road, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2005, near Townsend, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountain National Park reports that an employee at Cades Cove has tested positive for COVID-19.

GSMNP says that the employee last worked on March 19 and that they’re in self-isolation.

Park officials also say the employee did not work closely with visitors.

Other employees that came in contact with the person were notified and are in self-isolation.