GRSM: Laurel Falls Trail reopens Tuesday, road work continues

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has announced the Laurel Falls Trail reopened on Tuesday after road work.

According to a release from GRSM, road work will still continue despite the reopening.

Crews will continue to pave pullouts and parking areas on each side of Fighting Creek Gap Road and Little River Road.

The work extends from Sugarlands Visitor Center to the Townsend “Wye” intersection.

The work is expected to continue over the next few weeks if weather permits.

The release says motorists should expect delays and allow extra time when traveling through these areas of the park.

More information on road conditions in the park can be found by clicking here.