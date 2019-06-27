1  of  2
Breaking News
UPDATE: Police arrest 3 at Kingsport trailer park after receiving gang member tip Ballad Health restricts protester Dani Cook’s access to HVMC; cites ‘disruptive’ behavior

Group sues Tennessee officials over new auctioneer law

Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tennessee Capitol_35955

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A free market think-tank is suing Tennessee officials over a new law that requires online auctioneers to be licensed but exempts some big auction websites like eBay.

Representing two online auctioneer groups and the Interstate Auction Association, the Beacon Center of Tennessee sued members of the Tennessee Auctioneer Commission this week in Nashville federal court. The law takes effect Monday.

The lawsuit contends it’s a free speech case, saying auctioneering is entirely speech and people don’t forfeit free speech rights because their speech is an occupation. It also contends the law violates the Commerce Clause.

Lawmakers passed the change without any “no” votes on the House or Senate floor.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss