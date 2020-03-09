Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers recruiting volunteers to walk trail, report findings

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re a fan of hiking, you may be recruited by park rangers to help adopt a trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to a release from GSMNP, volunteers are being recruited to hike at least one designated trail four times a year and then submit a report of their findings.

The release says the information provided by adopters is crucial to the park staff prioritizing which areas require maintenance.

No experience is required, but park officials say all volunteers should be comfortable hiking in the backcountry and enjoy interacting with other hikers.

A 3-hour training course is required for all volunteers. They are held from 9 a.m. until noon at Oconaluftee Visitor Center near Cherokee, NC on Saturday, March 28 and at Sugarlands Visitor Center near Gatlinburg, TN on Saturday, April 11.

If you are interested in volunteering, call Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator at 828-497-1949 or email adam_monroe@nps.gov.