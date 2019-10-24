Great Smoky Mountains National Park announces new regulations for e-bike use

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK (WJHL) – National Park officials announced that new regulations for e-bikes have been adopted for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to a release, low-speed electric bikes, also called e-bikes, will be allowed in the park in locations bicycles are currently allowed.

Officials stated both Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes, which provide electronic assistance until the rider reaches 20 mph, will be allowed.

This will allow e-bike riders on “any park road where motor vehicles are allowed; seasonally closed roads; and the Gatlinburg Trail between the Sugarlands Visitor Center and Gatlinburg (1.9 miles), the Oconaluftee River Trail between the Oconaluftee Visitor Center and the town of Cherokee (1.6 miles), Indian Creek Trail (2.9 miles), and Deep Creek Trail (1.4 miles).”

According to the release, cyclists may only use the small motor to assist them. Riders are not to be used without the rider also pedaling, except in locations open to public motor vehicle traffic.

Park officials also stated that the use of e-bikes could allow those with physical limitations to explore the park in a new, unique way.