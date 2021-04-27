Great Smoky Mountains National Park announces firefly viewing dates

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has announced the dates for its annual synchronous firefly viewings.

The park will host viewing opportunities June 1–8 at Elkmont.

The public may apply for the limited viewing opportunities by entering a lottery for vehicle passes through recreation.gov. The lottery will be open for applications from 10 a.m. on April 30 through 11:59 p.m. on May 3.

The park says 800 vehicle passes, 100 per night, will be issued.

Visitors descend on the park in late May through early June to observe the naturally occurring phenomenon of Photinus carolinus, a firefly species that flashes synchronously. Due to the number of people who come to the park to witness the fireflies, the park limits access to the Elkmont area during the eight days of predicted peak firefly activity.